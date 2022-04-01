The Small Business Administration is hosting a free webinar at noon on Wednesday about its guaranteed loan programs.
SBA guarantees loans making it easier for small businesses to get the funding by reducing lender risk. Funds can be used for most business purposes, including long-term fixed assets and operating capital. Amounts range from $500 to $5.5 million.
To access the webinar, visit http://ow.ly/SNs050IsxAM (may need to copy and paste link into web browser address bar).
To access the webinar by phone, call 802-490-7604 and enter code 301113174#.
For more information, email brian.declue@sba.gov.