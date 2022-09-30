BENNINGTON — Bennington Community Theater will present "Slideshow," an evening of short plays about family and community, from Oct. 14 - 23 at the Bennington Performing Arts Center, 331 Main Street.
Directed by Jennifer Jasper and HK Goldstein, the evening is like taking a stroll around your neighborhood and hearing stories coming from open windows, they said. There will be musical interludes by the "Slideshow" band.
The playwrights represent both coasts and offer unique stories told in 10 minutes. "Spark," by Jasper of Bennington, is a comedy about revenge. Family competition heats up in "Game Night," and "Skips A Generation" lets the audience listen in on ghostly conversations between grandmothers and granddaughters, both by Scot Augustson of Seattle.
"A Mother's Privilege," by Donna Hoke of New York, is a comedic look at a baby announcement. "Inheritance," also by Jasper, grapples with choice for three generations. An elderly couple comes to terms with letting go in "If I Go First" by Michael Brady of Great Barrington.
The evening closes with "Hipster Sister" by Andy Roninson of New York City, a 10-minute musical about a free-spirited sister overstaying her welcome.
The cast of 13 includes BCT veterans Mary Jo Greco, Brian Barney, Danny Townsend, Ted DeBonis, Ingrid Madelayne and Emma Jansch. Newcomers are Tanya Gorlow, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Jeannine Trimboli, Dylan Angell, Caitlyn Angell and Debbie Warnock.
Tickets are $10–$15. Get tickets at bpacvt.org/tickets or call the box office at 802-447-0564.