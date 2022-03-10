WOODFORD — Due to unpredictability of weather and snow layers on the mountain, the 13th annual Ski4BFC event at Prospect Mountain scheduled for Sunday must be canceled. Sponsors sent thanks to the MAUHS Nordic Ski Team and Prospect Mountain Association for all the efforts made in preparing for this event.
Although the event is canceled, it's important to support the Dr. G. Richard Dundas Free Clinic.
Ski4BFC is now online. Head over to the website to make a donation and enter the raffle. All donations above $10 will automatically be entered into the raffle for a 2023 season pass to Prospect Mountain.
Donations and raffle entries can also be mailed to: GBICS, P.O. Box 702, Bennington, Vt. 05021 with Ski4BFC on the memo line.
All of the funds raised during this event will go to the Dr. G. Richard Dundas Free Clinic to cover the cost of labs, x-rays and other medical supplies and services.