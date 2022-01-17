Carl-Eric Westberg and Lisa Sicotte.jpg

Carl and Eric Westberg and Lisa Sicotte.

 Provided photo
LONDONDERRY — While the original grand opening for the town's Derry Rink had to be cancelled because of bad weather, not to worry. 

The event has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served.

Located behind Jake’s Restaurant at the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry, the ice rink was completed on Dec. 28 by volunteers and through generous contributions.

The 120-foot by 50-foot skating rink is a project of the One Londonderry Recreation Group, who expressed gratitude for the many businesses and community supporters.

In the future, organizers hope to add a storage shed and lighting, and maintain a porta-potty. Volunteers are still needed to maintain the ice.

Go to onelondonderry.org to make a contribution or volunteer some time.

