BENNINGTON — In the early summer of 2020, as the country raged in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, 81-year-old Jane Sobel and her husband Stanley Rosen, 94, placed a Black Lives Matter sign in front of their North Bennington home of 48 years.
“We wanted to let Black people know that there’s support for them,” Sobel said from her kitchen table. “And that if you share those ideas of justice, that you know you’re not alone.”
That original sign proudly sat on their small lawn on Mechanic Street until a few months ago when she went outside one day and it was gone. Sobel and her husband immediately decided to put another one up to replace the original, but this time, Jane taped a small message on the front of the sign.
“I wrote on it, ‘please do not remove this sign,’ in small print so no one would see it except a person who was trying to remove the sign,” she said. “I asked instead that they please talk to me and leave their contact information in my mailbox.”
That second sign disappeared also.
“We are sad and angry that for the second time, our Black Lives Matter lawn sign was stolen,” she said.
Then she asked a hard question.
“What to do about racism in our community, let alone in our country?”
Sobel and her husband have lived in the same house since 1973. They have four daughters between them.
Sobel grew up in New York City. She attended Bennington College, then left to get married to her first husband before returning to finish her degree. A job opening led her to work at the Dean of Studies Office at the college, later becoming a therapist in Albany.
Sobel has given a lot of thought to race and racism since the summer she put her sign up, especially after the signs disappeared.
“I think there’s a presence of racism everywhere,” Sobel said. “So, of course, there’s some here in North Bennington. Racism is part of our history and our culture. I don’t think you can grow up white in this country and avoid having to work through your racism that you may not even be aware of or recognize as such. I think we’re all recovering racists. I don’t mean that just because you’re white that you’re supposed to beat yourself up. I think, however, that you have to find a way to engage in changing things.
“This isn’t about guilt. It’s about a way forward, but a little guilt doesn’t hurt,” Sobel says with a smile.
Sobel doesn’t know who took her signs, but she has a general idea about why someone would.
“I’m thinking it’s someone angry, someone who maybe feels marginalized themselves,” she said. “Maybe they are angry about the concern people have about Black people when they might feel that no one is concerned about them.”
Sobel is serious about having that conversation with the person who took the signs.
“I think the first thing I’d do is to listen to what they had to say. We need to learn how to have difficult conversations. If you don’t talk to people who feel differently, how are things ever going to change?”
There’s a long, reflective stare out to the lawn before Sobel speaks again.
“The only way we’re going to make good things happen for everyone is if we can learn somehow to work together and talk to one another, but it has to be for everyone. I think a certain white majority is terrified of becoming a minority, and that’s driven a big interest in doing away with democracy in this country. I feel very strongly about that. Whatever programs we can come together on where people might feel less angry and afraid, that’s the only way we make it past this moment and remain together. It’s the only way we survive.
“I feel a little tearful talking about this, truthfully. I feel awful. It’s a violation, and it’s such a mild violation compared to what Black people endure all the time. But for the first time, it made me anxious living here. We started locking our doors for the first time in all these years.”
Although Sobel feels anxious about racism and what’s happened since that summer of 2020, she still feels lucky to be here in Vermont. She especially feels good about the next generation and its commitment to diversity and justice. “Keep up the work you’re doing to change the world,” she said.
Sobel informed the Banner that the sign had reappeared overnight. The hand-written note was missing, but the sign was still intact, just lying on the lawn by the mailbox. “It’s going right back up exactly where it was,” she said.
As she stood to open the door and reached for her coat, Sobel added, “I just want to add that I greatly appreciate the return of the sign and the hope it brought with it.”
Then she smiles and heads out to replant her sign along Mechanic Street.