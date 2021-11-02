Shire Kids makes sure young children get books

CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER - BENNINGTON BANNER Nicole Campbell poses last year in her Dorset home with her children. She founded the nonprofit organization Shire Kids, which helps distribute free books to children younger than 5 in Bennington County.

 Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
BENNINGTON — This November, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library affiliate in Bennington County, Shire Kids, will gift the 20,000th book to a local child. Since starting the program in 2019, Shire Kids has served over 1,300 children in this community with free books.

Currently 1,010 children are actively enrolled to receive a high-quality, age-appropriate book in the mail every month until the child's fifth birthday from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. If you have a child under five, and live in Bennington County (or Danby), register at imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability/ or email nicole@shirekidsvt.org.

To join in celebrating the 20,000 book milestone:

— FUNDRAISER - Shire Kids is seeking 20 supporters to pledge a monthly donation of any amount. Imagination Library books are free to the families enrolled; however, Shire Kids pays approximately $25 per child, per year for production and mailing of books. Donate securely at imaginationlibrary.com/donate/

— GIVEAWAY - All enrolled children will be entered into a raffle to receive a $20 gift card. Twenty winners will be selected. Shire Kids thanks the following stores for donating gift cards: Northshire Bookstore, Mother Myricks Confectionery, Family Footwear, Jay's Art Shop, The Happy Bat Toy Shop, Bennington Bookshop, and Dollar General.

— AWARD - A $200 award will be given to a local preschool teacher or caregiver to recognize the incredible work they do in nurturing and developing the brains and imagination of our young children. Send nominations to nicole@shirekidsvt.org by Nov. 19.

For any questions or to learn more about Shire Kids and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library contact Nicole Campbell at nicole@shirekidsvt.org, or text/call 603-759-9415.

