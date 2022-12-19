BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department’s Secret Santa Program has come to a successful end. This is the department's seventh year of providing this program, and this year it was a little different. The Sheriff's Department went to the area schools and churches in the area and compiled a list of families who may need a little extra help at this time of the year, and then did their best to provide gifts and food to these children and their families.
According to Staff Sgt. Chris Miller, the department was able to buy presents for 60 children throughout Bennington County.
"I would like to thank everyone who volunteered," Miller said in a release. "We had an overwhelming attendance of volunteers during the shopping period. Without their generous donations and kindness, this program could not be possible. On behalf of Sheriff Schmidt and all of the deputies, staff, and recipients, we give you a big Thank You!"
The department thanked sponsors Walmart of Bennington, Home Depot of Bennington, HN Williams of Dorset, VFW Post of Bennington, VFW Auxiliary of Bennington, VFW Riders of Bennington, Coggins Ford/Toyota of Bennington, Lundgren Subaru of Bennington, Bank Of Bennington, Rising Sun Maintenance Inc. of Dorset, Tyler Electric of Dorset, the Dorset Inn & Barrows House, Joel Howard of Pownal, and All Service Citgo of Bennington.