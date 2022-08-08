BENNINGTON — "Sheepdog" by Kevin Artigue opens on Aug. 26 as Oldcastle Theatre Company continues its 50th Anniversary season.
Inspired by a 2016 viral Facebook post by Cleveland, Ohio, police officer Nakia Jones, Artigue's play examines a love story between two Cleveland police officers: Amina, who is African American, and Ryan, who is white. Their deep love for each other is rocked off its axis when Ryan becomes entangled in the aftermath of an officer-involved shooting. In a play the Chicago Tribune called a "must-see and intensely emotional," "Sheepdog" challenges audiences to candidly examine class, race, love and that infinitesimal, life-changing moment before a police officer discharges their weapon.
The cast includes Ravin Patterson, who plays Amina, and has been seen at Shakespeare & Company in "Red Velvet" and on Netflix in "The O.A." Michael Patrick Trimm joins the cast as Ryan. His off-Broadway credits include "Julius Caesar" at the Public Theatre and "The New Sincerity" at The New Wave Theatre Co. Off-stage voices include Hoosick Falls, N.Y., native Victoria Benkoski, who was recently seen as the stepmother in Capital Rep Theatre's production of "Cinderella," and Bennington local Enrique Segura, who most recently appeared in the Broadway production of "The Lion King."
"Sheepdog" is directed by Kirk Jackson, a professor at Bennington College for over 20 years.
Presented by Oldcastle Theatre Company and presenting sponsor, The Coffee Bar, the play runs through Sept. 4 at 331 Main Street in Bennington. Tickets are $25 to $35. Performances are Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., with a Pay What You Will night on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday evening, Sept. 1. Face masks are currently required when in the building.
To purchase tickets visit oldcastletheatre.org/tickets or call 802-447-0564. In-person buying will take place 90 minutes before each performance.