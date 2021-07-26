ARLINGTON -- The Southwestern Vermont Chapter of Trout Unlimited is pleased to present an evening with Peter Shea on August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Mountain Inn in West Arlington.
Shea is a noted authority on fishing for trout in Vermont and his latest book is "Vermont Trout Hikes." As an angling geographer, Peter Shea has chased trout with a fly for more than 50 years.
There will be a meet-and-greet and a cash bar from 6 to 7 p.m. and then Peter will give a talk about fishing in southwestern Vermont from 7 to 8 p.m. His talks are informative as well as entertaining.
For more information, contact Mike Wisniewski at 267 566 3990 or wisniews06@gmail.com