Peter Shea-T1.jpg

Peter Shea will host a talk at the West Mountain Inn in Arlington.

 Photo provided
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

ARLINGTON -- The Southwestern Vermont Chapter of Trout Unlimited is pleased to present an evening with Peter Shea on August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Mountain Inn in West Arlington.

Shea is a noted authority on fishing for trout in Vermont and his latest book is "Vermont Trout Hikes." As an angling geographer, Peter Shea has chased trout with a fly for more than 50 years. His talks are informative as well as entertaining.

There will be a meet-and-greet and a cash bar from 6 to 7 p.m. and then Peter will give a talk about fishing in southwestern Vermont from 7 to 8 p.m. His talks are informative as well as entertaining.

For more information, contact Mike Wisniewski at 267 566 3990 or wisniews06@gmail.com

Adam Samrov can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com or on Twitter @banner_sports

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.