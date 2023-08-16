SHAFTSBURY — Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to Church Street in Shaftsbury on Tuesday at around 7 p.m. for a report of a possible domestic assault.
The investigation revealed that Latasha Burdick, 38, of Shaftsbury had caused physical harm to a household member. Burdick was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.
Burdick was released on conditions and ordered to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division to answer to the charges.