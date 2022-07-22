SHAFTSBURY — The whole town is set to get broadband by the end of 2023.
This was among the items of business when the Shaftsbury Select Board held its meeting Monday.
Development Review Board
Michael Day represented the Development Review Board. The board for the town is down to three members. The board may have up to five members and an additional two alternates. Day attended the meeting to make the Select Board aware of the short staff and the problems that may arise from not having more members.
The board must have three members present to hold a meeting and make any decisions. If one of the current members is unable to attend, the meeting cannot continue because quorum will not be reached. Art Whitman, chair of the select board, said,” This is critical.”
The current members of the board are willing to work with any applicants.
Communication Union District Update
The Communication Union District is tasked with bringing broadband to Shaftsbury, and Tim Scoggins gave the board an update on its progress. Consolidated Communications is making its way through Bennington County, and it is on track to service 500 underserved residences by the end of the year. Almost everyone else’s service will be up and running in 2023.
Residents can check fidiumfiber.com to see if their home is being serviced yet.