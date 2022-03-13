HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Area Seniors have planned an overnight bus trip on April 6-7 to Newport, R.I.
Day 1 will feature the Newport Dinner Theater and Cabaret. This will include a great buffet, the comedy play “A Carol Burnett Show”, and a fun-filled cabaret. Following the cabaret, there will a guided bus tour of the area. Over 1 million daffodils will be in bloom to view. A light dinner will be served at the hotel.
Day 2 will include breakfast at the hotel. The first stop is Mashantucket Pequot Museum, and then on to Foxwoods Casino and Tanger Outlets, all under the same roof, for a full afternoon of lunch (on your own), gambling, and shopping before heading back to New York.
The bus will leave Hoosick Falls TOPS on the 6th at 7:00 a.m. and will return on the 7th about 8:00 p.m. Cost for the trip is $170 for two in a room, $160 for 3 in a room, or $150 for four in a room. Hoosick area senior deadline is March 21. All others have a deadline of March 28, or until the bus is filled. Money is due at the time of sign-up. Please call Julie for reservations at (518) 686-7561.