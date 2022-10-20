HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Rensselaer County’s Hoosick Falls Senior Center, 69 Church Street, and the Everett Wagar Senior Center, 2 Roxborough Rd., Grafton, will each host a Veteran Appreciation Lunch.
The Hoosick Falls event will be on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a noon meal followed by guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer 5 Chuck Rodda. He is a retired officer with an impressive background: a Combat Medic and Army Aviator (Huey, Cobra, Blackhawk, and Lakota). He was the state instructor pilot, teaching everyone in the military who flies in New York. Now that Rodda is retired, he is the Regional Director of LifeNet.
Grafton’s Everett Wagar Senior Center event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, with a noon meal followed by guest speaker Carrie Farley, president of the Albany Chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers. Wagar is the proud mother of SSG Derek J. Farley, who was killed while serving his country. American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. is a private non-profit organization of American mothers who lost their sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces. She will talk about the volunteer work the organization does to support veterans.
RSVP if you plan to attend by calling Hoosick 518-686-7561 or Grafton 518-279-3413. Come dressed in red, white and blue to show appreciation for those who have served our country. Lunch is free to all veterans. Cost for lunch for seniors is a suggested $3 donation. There will be a $5 charge for non-seniors attending.