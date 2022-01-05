The Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging served 1,100 older Vermonters with case management hours, one of many data points from the council's annual report. “Like so many other organizations, [the council] continued to be challenged throughout 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic, and was forced to continually adjust agency operations and service delivery to ensure the health and safety of all staff and clients, as well as meet an increase in demand on various services,” said Pam Zagorski, executive director.