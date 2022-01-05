RUTLAND — Not all end-of-year reviews reveal dismal numbers: Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging announced its 2021 service results in conjunction with the release of its 2021 annual report, and the reports are heartening.
“Like so many other organizations, [the council] continued to be challenged throughout 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic, and was forced to continually adjust agency operations and service delivery to ensure the health and safety of all staff and clients, as well as meet an increase in demand on various services,” said Pam Zagorski, executive director.
Among the results are:
- 9,611.5 case management and options counseling hours provided to 1,100 older Vermonters,
- 5,695 calls processed by the council HelpLine,
- 186,758 meals served to 1,964 older Vermonters,
- and over 1,900 hours of service and support from 106 council volunteers benefiting 151 clients.
The report also showed:
- 1,328 individuals assisted by council’s State Health Insurance Program,
- 25,055 volunteer hours benefiting older Vermonters through the Green Mountain Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Bennington, Windsor and Windham counties,
- 672 hours of private mental health counseling provided to 52 individuals by council’s Elder Care Clinician Program
- and 162 clients served by council’s money management program.
An impressive 10,551 rides for older Vermonters were supported or coordinated by council, there were 81 council wellness program participants, and 405 caregivers were supported by various council caregiver grants, education and training programs and assistive services.
Council staff and leadership also contributed to legislative advocacy efforts during 2021, all aimed at supporting the needs of older Vermonters and caregivers throughout the state.
For a summary of all the results from 2021, visit council.org/annual-report.