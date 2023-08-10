BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will receive an update from the Bennington Police Department on community partnerships, hiring and safety at the Monday meeting, at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/index.php.
Public Comment is first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
In addition to the Police update (the public will have time to ask questions), other items on the agenda include:
Riverwalk Improvements
Town Manager and Bennington Tree Warden Stuart Hurd will share information about lighting and the required widening of the Riverwalk to accommodate bike and pedestrian traffic, and the potential impact on trees along the path. The work is anticipated to be completed this year.
Marketing Update
Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti will share data on the Town of Bennington’s marketing program. $50,000 is allocated in the Town budget for marketing the Town each year.
CPARB and HPC Openings
The Select Board will be asked to vote to reopen the search for two positions on the Community Policing Advisory Review Board and one opening on the Historic Preservation Commission. The intention would be to fill the positions by mid-September.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. If you are unable to join us in person, CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.