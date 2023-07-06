BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will continue its focus on housing issues at it's meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility, 130 River St.
The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/index.php.
Public comment is first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
There are several items on the agenda, including:
BBC Work Plan and Budget
Better Bennington Corporation Co-Directors Jeanne Mintrone and Jenny Dewar will present the 2023-2024 budget and workplan review to the community and Select Board. The BBC is funded through a special tax to the downtown district and requires approval from the Bennington Select Board each year. The budget and workplans are included in meeting packet.
Summer Reading Program at the Bennington Free Library
The Children’s librarians at the Bennington Free Library will update the Select Board and public on this year’s summer reading program. It also an opportunity to introduce Johanna Fredrickson, who has joined the BFL staff as one of the children’s librarians.
Housing Update
The Select Board has added housing as a standing agenda item and has invited members of the Housing Crisis group of Project Alliance to provide updates each meeting. Margae Diamond, executive director of Turning Point, will share the group’s updated priority list, two local projects that have begun this week with state funding, and an update on the street outreach efforts that Turning Point is leading.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. If you are unable to join us in person, CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.