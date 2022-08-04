BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will meet on Monday at 5 p.m. — note the time change — for a site visit to the new Rail Trail before moving indoors at 6 p.m. for the regular meeting at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SBp080822.pdf.
To take part in the Rail Trail site visit, meet at the Bennington Fire Facility parking lot at 5 p.m. The board will walk along the trail to the train trestle near the Benmont Avenue and Northside Drive intersection. The public is invited to come for all or part of the walk.
Following the site visit, the meeting will resume at 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to speak (three minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
There are two items on Monday’s agenda that the Select Board would like to bring to the public’s attention. Check the full agenda for other items of interest.
Youth Development and Prevention discussion: The YMCA and the Alliance for Community Transformation (ACT) will share information on youth programming and the role it plays in building resilience, leadership, developing skills to make good choices, and community connections with youth and families.
Bike and Pedestrian Trails Update: Mark Anders from the Bennington County Regional Commission and Assistant Town Manager Dan Monks will update the community on the overall plan and progress for a connected set of town pathways and trails in the community.
Also on the agenda is a Morgan Spring public access update, and a solar array contract at the Bennington landfill site on Houghton Lane.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.