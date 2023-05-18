BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board is expected to vote on whether to authorize staff to work on a formal Benn Hi development agreement at Monday's meeting at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/index.php.
The meeting will begin with a proclamation honoring Emergency Management Technicians and the Bennington Rescue Squad.
On the agenda is Select Board authorization on Benn Hi. Staff will provide a brief recap on the Benn Hi project and the Select Board will vote on authorizing staff to work with Hale Resources on a formal development agreement. If the Select Board votes to go forward with this next step, the development agreement would be brought back to the Select Board for final approval.
In addition, the community and Select Board will be updated on the proposal to add three roundabouts along Northside Drive starting at Kocher Drive. This is the second update on this project.
Please note that written staff updates from the Bennington Police Department and the Communications Coordinator are included in the May 22 packet.
