BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board and the public will be briefed on the design concept of the skate park at the Monday night meeting, which takes place at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online.
Public Comment is first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
Among the items on the agenda:
Skate Park Design
Representatives from the community Skate Park planning group will share their design concept at the meeting. The Select Board allocated up to $5,000 in ARPA funds to assist the group in the design process. The intended location is the park adjacent to the old Bennington Station (currently MSK Engineering and Goldstone Architecture).
Final Hearing on CDBG grant for Norton House
Shires Housing will hold a final hearing for the work completed at 300 Pleasant Street using funds from the Community Development Block Grant.
State Motel Voucher Program and Town Proposal
At the last Select Board meeting, we agreed to add a standing agenda item to share updates on our community’s progress meeting the needs of unhoused individuals and families. The Vermont Legislature has voted to extend the motel voucher program until next April for the majority of those impacted. However, housing and connecting individuals to services continue to be pressing needs. The Select Board will be asked to vote on allocating $50,000 from the Revolving Loan Program toward these efforts.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month.