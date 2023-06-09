BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will discuss the homeless "crisis" situation following the first round of evictions from local motels, as well as the proposed Chelsea solar project at the meeting Monday, which gets underway at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility at 130 River St.
The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online
Public Comment is first on the agenda, and anyone wishing to speak (three minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting. Among the items on the agenda:
Chelsea Solar Discussion
Representatives from Allco Renewables/Ecos Energy LLC will provide a presentation on the proposed Chelsea Solar Project. Following two hearings before the Planning Commission, the Commission found that Chelsea Solar did not meet the preferred site definition under the Town Plan Energy Amendment. The Select Board will hear from the developer and community, then determine whether to uphold the Planning Commission’s finding.
State Motel Voucher Program Expiration
The Vermont Legislature has voted to phase out the Emergency Housing program that began during the pandemic. The program, known as the motel voucher program, utilized federal funds to ensure that anyone needing shelter could access it during the pandemic. The federal funding is no longer available. This has created a crisis situation for the approximately 200 individuals impacted in Bennington County. The end of the voucher program will occur in three waves, and it is expected that approximately half of those losing vouchers, including both individuals and families, will be unhoused as a result. The Homeless Crisis Subcommittee of Project Alliance, Rep. Dane Whitman, town staff, and the Select Board will have a public conversation about the current situation and thoughts for moving forward.
Appointments to Town of Bennington Boards and Commissions
The Select Board will vote on the slate of appointments to Town boards and commissions and the Select Board liaison appointments to community organizations.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month.