BENNINGTON — Representatives from the state Agency of Transportation (VTrans) are expected to appear before the Bennington Select Board on Monday to discuss a proposal for new roundabouts on Northshire Drive.
The Board’s meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/agendas___minutes.php.
Public comment is first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
Among the issues on the agenda is the VTrans discussion. The proposal is to build three roundabouts on Northside Drive starting at Kocher Drive and heading northward. VTrans is seeking input from the community on the proposal.
In addition, Katrina Hastings from Sunrise Family Resource Center will update the Select Board and the community on the Families at the Center initiative, with would use $5,000 in ARPA funds.
The Board will also discuss a non-profit social service policy for placement on the Town ballot. The Board will review this policy for clarity and invites public comment.
Due to the length of this meeting, the Bennington Police Department’s quarterly update has been moved to the Feb. 27 meeting.
