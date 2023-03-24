BENNINGTON — Bennington Select Board member Bruce Lee-Clark will receive a "heartfelt thank you" from the full board at Monday night's meeting, which gets underway at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
Note: The expected discussion of the Chelsea Solar Project has been postponed at the request of the developer. The board anticipates taking it up in May.
Monday's full agenda and information packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/agendas___minutes.php.
First on the agenda is a proclamation declaring April Career Month in Bennington. The Bennington County Workforce and Education group, which includes education, business, economic development and legislative partners, has again developed a month-long set of activities to highlight area businesses, workforce opportunities and economic development for community members of all ages.
Next up is public comment. Anyone wishing to speak (three-minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
A public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant application for funding for Benn Hi project is on the agenda. The board also will have a short update on Project Alliance under Implementing the Town Vision.
Finally, as part of Other Business, the board will convey its thanks to Lee-Clark, who chose not to run for another term. This is his last meeting, as the new board will be seated at the April 10 meeting.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. If you are unable to join in person, CAT-TV is generally able to provide live coverage of the meetings.