HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -- The Maple Grove Cemetery Association is encouraging volunteers to join them on April 23 at 8 a.m. in restoring the final resting places of veterans and the ancestors of Hoosick Falls. The association said the gratitude volunteers receive in helping put back dignity and respect to these burial grounds is rewarding.
Volunteers should dress to work outdoors. People are encouraged to bring gloves, a leaf rake, and tools to cut back overgrowth. The cemetery is located at 210 Main Street in Hoosick Falls.