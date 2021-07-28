shredding

Secure document shredding is being offered throughout Southern Vermont on Saturday. 

The South Central Vermont Board Of Realtors is pleased to join with other local Vermont Realtor boards to offer a statewide Consumer Safety Day on Saturday.

A mobile SecureShred truck will be on-site for households to drop in up to five boxes of documents for shredding. 

The three sites will be:

• 9-11 a.m.,  Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, Route 100, Londonderry

• 12-2 p.m.,  Maple Street School, 322 Maple St., Manchester Center

• 3-5 p.m. at Bank of Bennington, 155 North St., Bennington

Local Rescue and fire departments will be on-site with vehicle demonstrations, as well as realtors providing refreshments and safety info for consumers.

Sponsors and co-sponsors to date for this event include SCVBR affiliates the Bank of Bennington, HomeBridge Financial Services, and Homestead Funding Corporation.

