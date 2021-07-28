The South Central Vermont Board Of Realtors is pleased to join with other local Vermont Realtor boards to offer a statewide Consumer Safety Day on Saturday.
A mobile SecureShred truck will be on-site for households to drop in up to five boxes of documents for shredding.
The three sites will be:
• 9-11 a.m., Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, Route 100, Londonderry
• 12-2 p.m., Maple Street School, 322 Maple St., Manchester Center
• 3-5 p.m. at Bank of Bennington, 155 North St., Bennington
Local Rescue and fire departments will be on-site with vehicle demonstrations, as well as realtors providing refreshments and safety info for consumers.
Sponsors and co-sponsors to date for this event include SCVBR affiliates the Bank of Bennington, HomeBridge Financial Services, and Homestead Funding Corporation.