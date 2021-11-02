RUPERT -- Join Merck staff for the Second Saturday guided hike on Nov. 13th to enjoy vistas of the setting sun and the last of the fall colors. The hike will leave the Visitor Center at 4:00 p.m. and wrap up around 5:30 p.m. With the hilly terrain, the hike is of moderate difficulty. Bring a water bottle, snack, and a flashlight. Sturdy shoes or boots and dressing in layers is a must. Arrive 15 minutes early at the Visitor Center. The cost is $5 per person. Email to find out more at learn@merckforest.org. Registration ahead of time is required and space is limited. Merck Forest is located at 3270 Route 315, Rupert, Vermont. To register, go to our shop at merckforest.org.