ARLINGTON — Second Chance Animal Center is organizing its inaugural golf tournament, Putt for Pets, to benefit its shelter operations, services and community programs.
"We are so excited to be out in the community once again," says Cathi Comar, executive director. "Since late March 2020, we suspended our community outreach and fundraising events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year we thought that a fun outdoor activity would be a great way to connect with the community while raising funds for our shelter operations. The Board discussed a variety of options and agreed that a golf tournament would be a great way to engage our dedicated supporters. Putt for Pets will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the beautiful Manchester Country Club."
"Area businesses have always been supportive of our fundraising efforts, and this year Orvis is our Putt for Pets Tournament Sponsor. We are so honored to have their continued and generous support as we launch this new event," said Maria Timmerman, president of the Board of Trustees.
Other businesses supporting Putt for Pets include Trust Company of Vermont as the Golf Cart Sponsor; Steven T. Dean, P.E., P.C., as the Reception Sponsor; M&T Bank as a Corporate Team Sponsor; Vermont Vacation-Rentals.com, Coggins Auto Group, GVH Studio, VTS Equipment, In Stiches Fine Needlepoint as Tee Sponsors; and Orvis, Dorset Union Store, J.K. Adams, and artist Lee Williams as a raffle and silent-auction donors.
All teams must register as a foursome — either a standard foursome or a corporate team. On Oct. 12, sign-in will begin at 10 a.m. at Manchester Country Club, and the Shotgun Start is at noon. Participants will enjoy an open beverage cart on the course, as well as a reception at the end of 18 holes. This year's hole-in-one prize is a car from Coggins Auto Group in Bennington. During the reception, everyone can submit bids during a silent auction and purchase raffle tickets for unique experiences and items. To round out the day, each golfer will also receive a special gift bag assembled with local goodies.
The shelter also has an opportunity for non-golfers to participate. Anyone can sponsor an inscribed sign to be put on display along the Club's main walkway on the day of the tournament. These large, heart-shaped signs all people to honor or memorialize a beloved pet or special person in your life.
Registration for this event ends at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6, so contact Second Chance now for foursome reservations, to sponsor a tee or inscribed sign, or to donate a raffle or auction item. Call 802-375-2898 for more information.