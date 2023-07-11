BENNINGTON — The Bennington Appalachian Trail Community invites the greater Bennington Community and trail-lovers alike to attend the Bennington Trailfest on Saturday, July 29 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Bennington Community Center (Rec Center) at 655 Gage Street.
Bennington Trailfest is an afternoon celebrating the Appalachian Trail (A.T.) and Long Trail (L.T.), which are co-aligned in southern Vermont, crossing Route 9 in Woodford, just 5 miles from the center of Bennington.
Trailfest activities will be geared to both trail hikers and the greater Bennington community, and will include free food, non-alcoholic beverages, live entertainment, trail skill demonstrations and hiking information offered by local recreation groups, as well as our partners at the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Green Mountain Club and Green Mountain National Forest. Hikers along the A.T. and L.T. will be provided transportation to and from the Route 9 Trailhead from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with free camping on Friday and Saturday nights.
Last year about 200 community members and 60 long-distance hikers attended the event.
“Being able to also visit the many restaurants for great food and craft beers after the event was an added benefit,” said event organizer Jonah Spivak. “We also provide rides to stores from the camping site so hikers could re-supply.”
In addition, many local businesses are “A.T. Community Supporters” and provide discounts and services to long-distance hikers — look for the Appalachian Trail Community Supporter sticker on business windows.
Spivak said organizers look forward to celebrating with all hiking enthusiasts, those interested in learning more about hiking, and all community members just wanting to have a good time. Those who live close to the Community Center are encouraged to walk or ride a bicycle to the event, or carpool. Event information and details on the overnight camping can be found at benningtonvt.org and search for “Trailfest.”
In June of 2021, Bennington was designated an A.T. Community. The volunteer-run community group is committed to raising awareness of the A.T. in Southwestern Vermont. The Appalachian Trail Community™ program, administered by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, recognizes towns and cities that help promote and protect the A.T. The program helps grow outdoor recreation economies and stewardship opportunities to protect the Trail and adjacent lands. To learn more visit, appalachiantrail.org/communities.