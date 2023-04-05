NORTH BENNINGTON — Did you, your friends or relatives attend the North Bennington High School, Graded School and/or Village School? If so, you are invited to attend an all-class reunion on May 20 at what is now the Village School of North Bennington (VSNB).
This reunion will kick off VSNB’s Community-Wide 10th Anniversary Celebration. This "all class" reunion will be held in the school gymnasium from 1:30 to 3 p.m., and will include tours of the school, refreshments and a chance to catch up with classmates and perhaps even some of the teachers.
Following the NBGS/NBHS/VSNB reunion activities there will be a community-wide celebration on the school grounds for the Village School of North Bennington's 10th Anniversary, with activities for children, music for adults and plenty of time and space to catch up and celebrate. Please spread the word.
For more details or if you’d like to assist with the program, email alumni@vsnb.org.