MANCHESTER — After a two-year hiatus, members of the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors (SCVBR) gathered at the Manchester Country Club on June 6 for a celebration and announcement of the 2022 Realtor of the Year and Good Neighbor Award.
Claudia Harris, owner and principal broker of Mary Mitchel Miller Real Estate in Weston was named Realtor of the Year. Harris received her second Realtor of the Year Award after being a past recipient of both the SCVBR and Vermont Realtor Good Neighbor Awards. Born and raised in Landgrove, Claudia hails from a long line of realtors and builders.
She said she has been honored over the years to serve on various SCVBR and VAR Board of Directors and committees, and volunteer in community organizations.
“It’s a real honor to serve our great group of southern Vermont realtors and an even bigger honor to be recognized by my peers. I’ve served on and chaired more committees than I can remembern so no need to highlight anything in particular, other than I always try to make myself available to help out where I can when needed,” Harris said. “I am looking forward to finding and mentoring the next generation of leaders.”
Jessica Flannery, a realtor with William Raveis Realty in Winhall received the Good Neighbor Award. She was recognized for her service on the Public Relations committee for the SCVBR and as a board member and volunteer of the Winhall Community Arts Center (WCAC). Through her work at WCAC, she helps to facilitate many community projects such as Green Up Day, Community Luncheons, Coffee and Craft Tuesdays, and Free crafts for kids at the Bondville Concert series.
She helps run the website and social media posts, and plan events for WCAC. During the Falls and Winters of COVID, when the WCAC building was closed, Flannery helped to coordinate and run Down The Shoot Craft Drops by sending craft kits and prizes down a long shoot into participants’ cars outside of the building. These drops included a drive-by haunted Halloween drop and a gingerbread house giveaway. Flannery also volunteers her time to help stock the Winhall Stratton Community Food Shelf and helps coordinate the Winhall Christmas Parade and Toys for Tots drive.