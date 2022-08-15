BENNINGTON — The public is invited to attend a Book Launch at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Bennington Branch of the American Association of University Women will introduce Volume 5 of the Scribble Sisters' book “Scratchings.” The event will be held at The Left Bank, 5 Bank Street in North Bennington.
The Book Launch will feature readings by the Scribble Sisters, members of the Bennington Branch of AAUW, who will read from their latest volume of essays, poetry, musings, satire, wisdom, and other tales of their life experiences.
Scribble Sisters is a writing group that was formed six years ago. After the first year, they self-published selections from their work in a collection titled Scratchings. The group chose to donate any profits to the AAUW Scholarship Fund. The scholarships are directed to non-traditional women students, very often women on their own with children, who are working and need a hand to continue their education. To date, 50 local women have received AAUW scholarships.
Signed copies of Scratchings will be available for sale at $10 at the Book Launch. Light refreshments will also be served following the meeting.