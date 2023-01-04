Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — As of 9:30 a.m. today, all communication systems in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union are not operational. 

The SU's phone system has shut down and internet is not available on any SVSU campus, the district confirmed on its Facebook page.

Students had a scheduled half day of school that has already ended, and teachers and staff throughout the district have reportedly been sent home.

After-school sports programs have reportedly been canceled.

As of 3:13 p.m., SVSU announced that its technology department was "hard at work" to fix the connectivity issue. Schools are still scheduled to be open tomorrow.

The Banner will update this story.

