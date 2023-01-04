BENNINGTON — All communication systems in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union failed on Wednesday morning, forcing schools to close and some sports practices to be canceled.
The SU’s phone system shut down and internet was not available on any SVSU campus starting at 9:30 a.m., and remained out for the remainder of the day, the district confirmed on its Facebook page.
The SU’s emergency messaging system is through a program called Infinite Campus, and that system remined operational, said Public Information Coordinator Katie West. The outage did not impact any emergency communication.
Students had a scheduled half day of school and left early as planned. Teachers and staff throughout the district were then sent home because of the outage.
All sports that were practicing at an SVSU school campus were canceled, according to MAU Athletic Director Paul Reif. Away meets and games were expected to continue as planned, but guardians were asked to check in with their coaches for specific team updates.
As of 3:13 p.m., SVSU announced that its technology department was “hard at work” to fix the connectivity issue. Schools were still scheduled to be open today.
Updates from the district will be available on the SVSU’s Facebook page as well as on its website.