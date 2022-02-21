BENNINGTON -- For the second year in a row, The School of Sacred Heart St. Francis DeSales' Wintertastic Celebration will be held virtually, due to concerns about COVID-19.
All are invited to join the livestream drawing of the Wintertastic Raffle of prizes donated by some of the school's most ardent supporters. Raffle items include $1,000 cash, a gas grill from Home Depot and outdoor upgrades from Pembroke Landscaping, a golf membership at Mount Anthony Country Club, unlimited car washes for a year at Bennington Car Wash, 2022 tax return work from Love & Cody, a photography session with Samantha Lauzon, restaurant certificates and more. To see the full list go to https://sacredheartbennington.org/support/winter-auction/.
The raffle will be held on March 26. Go to sacredheartsaintfrancis.org and find eCatholic Live to watch. Only 500 tickets will be sold at $50 each. Tickets will be drawn randomly, and the prizes will be issued in the order they are listed.