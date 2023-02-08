BENNINGTON — Tiffany McKenna, principal of the School of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales, and the school board announced the second recipient of the Germain Marie LaCroix Rhodes Annual Service Award — Christine Becker, the school’s preschool teacher and director.
“I was so happy to see several nominations for Mrs. Becker. This illustrates that her reputation for excellence in academics, her faith in God, her work ethic and relationships with her students are well-known and well-loved. She deserves this honor, and I was delighted to present it to her,” said McKenna in a news release.
Germaine Marie LaCroix Rhodes, for whom this award is named, was a living example of 1 Timothy 6:6-8 “But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and raiment let us be there with content.” Rhodes was known as a very compassionate and patient person by all residents and staff of the residential home where she worked in her later life. She was a great listener and took the time to make each individual feel special and as comfortable as possible, according to the release.
The award of $1,000 was presented to Becker at the school’s annual Catholic Schools Week kickoff Mass. She was awarded an additional $200 for classroom needs.
Nominations already made will be retained for future awards, which will be announced during Catholic Schools Week each year. New nominations are being accepted and can be made until Dec. 1 on the form found at https://forms.gle/9t9KyxYHs48xFmCu8, or contact the school at 442-2446 for a paper form.