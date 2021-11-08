WINOOSKI — For students who need financial help with their education, it pays to research scholarship and grant opportunities. Students will have the chance to learn more from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at a webinar hosted by Vermont Student Assistance Corp.
The Vermont grant program, run by VSAC, offered $21 million in grants for eligible Vermonters and paid out $7.7 million in scholarships last year.
The internet abounds with niche scholarships, and it can be difficult to find a match. To help, VSAC annually compiles a scholarship booklet of opportunities available to state residents. With fewer applicants than nationwide scholarships students have a better chance of receiving money through a Vermont-specific scholarship; many Vermont grants receive as few as 100 applications.
In the next VSAC Shows You How webinar on Facebook on Nov. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m., experts will explain how to complete the state grant application, question-by-question. It will also show students how to apply for any of the over 120 scholarships offered.
Register here, or watch the recorded video later at your convenience.
This year’s booklet includes information on 126 scholarships run by VSAC, plus an additional 35 scholarships from outside organizations.
There are scholarship opportunities for a range of interests, including business, technical industries, environmental studies, public safety, health care and education. But there are also specific opportunities, such as musical performance, ski area management and electrical line work.
Students of color, LGBTQ students, female students, students with disabilities, students who’ve experienced foster care, and students whose parents work in particular industries — such as farming, retail and even broadcasting — are also eligible for specific grants.
Many scholarships are offered to first-generation American students or students who are the first in their families to go to college.
Some scholarships offer one-time awards, while others are renewable, so students can receive additional financial awards for each subsequent year of study. The annual award amounts range from $500 to $6,000.
There are 12 brand-new VSAC scholarship programs, with new scholarships for students from Northfield High School, from Windham and Windsor counties, and from the town of Tunbridge.
VSAC can be reached at 800-642-3177, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and online at info@vsac.org.