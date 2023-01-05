BENNINGTON — The Select Board invites the public to attend two upcoming budget meetings on Saturday and on Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bennington Fire Facility. In addition, the Select Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
The full agendas and packets can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board/.
The budget meetings provide a financial overview and a time for the Select Board and community to ask questions. At Saturday’s budget meeting, the board will hear about the highway and general fund and from both the Bennington Free Library and the John McCullough Library. In addition, Paran Recreations, Inc. will bring a proposal forward to the board. The remainder of the budget, including the Fire Fund, Police, and Rescue Squad, will be discussed at the Jan. 14 meeting.
At the Select Board’s regular meeting on Monday, anyone wishing to speak (three minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
Among the items on the agenda is the third reading of a new policy that formally outlines how complaints against the Bennington Police Department or its officers are handled, as well as the role of the Chief and of supervisors in the Police Department and disciplinary actions. It also brings the Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB) into the complaint review process in place of the Select Board.
The board will also discuss a proposal to provide training to the Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB). The proposed training would address elements of the new Quality Control, Internal Investigations and discipline policy, the CPARB’s commitment to community engagement, and future work.
MSK Engineering and town staff will provide a presentation on two essential water system upgrades for the south end of town and also Gage Street.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.