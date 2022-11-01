BENNINGTON — Satyrdagg brought its big, funky, jazzy, brassy sound of original tunes (with the exception of a beautiful rendition of Bob Dylan's classic "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right") to The Coffee Bar on South Street on Saturday evening.
Led by bassman Mowgli Giannitti, and with a few familiar Bennington faces part of the band, the group played to a full house. Satyrdagg had performed in May as part of the Better Bennington Corporation's Thursday Night Live concerts.
Satyrdagg says their sound is inspired by funk, gospel, samba, Gnawa, and dance music from all over the world. Drawing from the band's website (https://satyrdagg.com/), the BBC described Giannitti as "a bassist, singer, percussionist, songwriter, and composer who has performed around the northeast at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Latchis Theatre, Higher Ground, Putnam Place, Arkell Hall at SVAC, and countless others, collaborating with award-winning artists across genres and art disciplines."
To follow the live events at The Coffee Bar, visit the Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/morethanacoffeebar/.