BENNINGTON — Saturday’s Walloomsac Walk is a special family-friendly event, featuring a Storybook Stroll where young people and their families can read from oversized pages of a popular children’s book posted along the way. The book, “Call Me Tree,” celebrates the strength of children and the natural world. Walkers will then continue on to the Bennington Free Library for refreshments and an introduction to new resources for kids, including “Emily’s Explorer Backpacks.”
“The Walks have always focused on giving something to the community,” said Rory Price of the Walloomsac Walks Working Group. “This month we wanted to do something special for the families with young children who have been a crucial part of the walks. We especially wanted to highlight our library, which plays such an important role in children’s lives.”
This month’s walk will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., and will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street.
Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet and stroller-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.