BENNINGTON — This month's Walloomsac Walk begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, starting from the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk leader will be holding up an orange flag.
The walk offers a great opportunity for everyone in the community to have loads of fun while enjoying the beauty of the Walloomsac Pathway. There will be free snow cones and balloon animals for kids of all ages.
This pet-friendly walk is a great opportunity for people to meet their neighbors and celebrate the natural splendor of this historic town. Walks are held on the morning of the third Saturday of every month.
Significant improvements to the safety and beauty of the Walloomsac Pathway have begun and are continuing, thanks to the efforts of a coalition of residents and local leaders.