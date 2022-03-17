BENNINGTON — Walloomsac Walk will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. and start at the People's Park on Depot Street between Main and River streets.
With spring less than a week away, the March Walloomsac Walk will celebrate the dramatic changing of the seasons. Walkers can enjoy the river's powerful rushing waters, as well as the recent improvements to the riverwalk.
The Walloomsac Walks take place on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.