BENNINGTON -- The Walloomsac Riverwalk will be getting some long-awaited improvements. With the recent grant approval by the state Downtown Transportation Fund, the Town will now have the extra resources it needs to help widen and improve lighting on the path, and connect it to the new Rail-to-Trail route starting at River Street.
As a highlight of this month’s walk, Michael McDonough, chairman of the Better Bennington Corporation Design Committee, will present the full design for these improvements.
The walk will take place on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m., and will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. Participants will walk together for the full length of the Riverwalk, and then walk back to the VFW Post at 137 North Street for the presentation.
The Walloomsac Walks take place on the third Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.