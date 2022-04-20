BENNINGTON — This weekend's Walloomsac Walk will celebrate Earth Day and focus on the protection of Bennington’s waterways. The walk will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Walkers can participate in light trash cleanup along the Walloomsac if they wish. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Sgt. Travis Buttle, Vermont Game Warden of the Year, will be on hand to give a short talk about what is being done to safeguard our rivers, fish and game.
The walk will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The Walloomsac Walks normally take place on the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m., but this month’s walk was changed to honor Earth Day.
The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.