BENNINGTON — This Saturday’s Walloomsac River and Downtown Walk will highlight both an individual and an organization working to make Bennington better.
The walk will include a presentation of the first Unsung Hero Award, which recognizes individuals who have quietly gone above and beyond on behalf of the community, often with little or no recognition. Walter Carroll will receive this month’s award. His contributions include numerous initiatives to help and honor veterans, work on behalf of local homeless shelters, and repair of the benches along the Walloomsac River.
Susan Plaisance, president of the Better Bennington Corporation, will update walkers on the work that the BBC has been doing and preview upcoming summer events. She will also lead a tour of the new student art banners displayed downtown. These banners were created through the BBC’s Student Art Street Banner Program, which encourages young people’s participation in the visual arts.
July’s walk will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., starting at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk will follow the Walloomsac Pathway and then loop back along Main Street.
Walloomsac Walks take place on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.