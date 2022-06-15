BENNINGTON — June is National Safety Month, and Saturday’s Walloomsac Downtown River Walk will feature a talk by Bill Clark of the Bennington Fire Department. Captain Clark will focus on useful fire safety details that, in his experience, many people may not be aware of.
Based on popular demand, Saturday’s walk will follow a newly expanded route that loops through the downtown area. This expanded route will allow walkers to visit one of the many local businesses that give Bennington its unique character. The group will stop at The Gamer’s Grotto, a popular hobby store at 457 Main Street.
June’s walk will start at 10 a.m. at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk will proceed east along the Walloomsac Pathway and return along Main Street. Clark’s safety presentation will be given at the Splash Park near the Four Corners.
Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 am. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.