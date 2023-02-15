BENNINGTON — Saturday’s Walloomsac Downtown River Walk will be attended by nine of the candidates on the ballot of the March 7 election. Each of the candidates has expressed their interest in meeting and speaking with residents of the Bennington area in an informal setting.
The following Select Board candidates are expected to attend: Asher David Edelson, Sarah Perrin, Jack Rossiter-Munley, Donald Washum, Nancy White, and Edward Woods. The following School Board candidates are expected to attend: Wendy June Marie, Christelle Nicol and Glenn Thurber.
“We’re hoping to repeat the success of last October’s candidate walk,” said Spencer Jarrett of the Interfaith Council. “Voters and candidates will be able to have candid and direct conversations thanks to the walk’s informal format. And voters who attended the previous night’s CAT-TV Select Board Candidate Forum will be able to ask follow-up questions.”
This month’s stroller-friendly walk will take place at 10 a.m., and will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk will loop back to VFW Post 1332 (137 North St.) for discussion and Q&A with the candidates. Refreshments will be provided.
Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.