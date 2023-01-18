BENNINGTON — The Walloomsac Pathway has been recognized as an important town asset, offering a peaceful strolling path for residents and visitors in the downtown Bennington area. New improvements are being made to increase the Pathway’s beauty, access and safety, with additional work planned for the coming year. This month’s walk will feature a presentation by Michael McDonough, the chair of the Better Bennington Corporation’s Design Committee, who will highlight these improvements.
“Use of the Pathway has been increasing, thanks to both the monthly Downtown River Walks and the new improvements,” said Spencer Jarrett of the Interfaith Council. “We’re tremendously grateful for the work that’s being done. Our hope is that the buzz about the Pathway spreads beyond our community, helping to make our downtown area even more of a destination.”
This month’s walk will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., and will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main and River streets. McDonough will describe some of the improvements while doing the walk, and will finish with a chance for everyone to discuss them with him at VFW Post 1332 (137 North Main Street).
Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet and stroller-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.