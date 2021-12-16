BENNINGTON — Santa Claus will greet children of all ages from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 23, in the lobby of the Visitors Center at 215 South Street.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Better Bennington Corporation is hosting and will provide hot cocoa and treats. While Santa will not seat individual children in his lap, he will regale them with stories of his travels and adventures around the fireplace while they have their refreshments. Children will be able to leave Santa letters, which he will read when he is back at the North Pole finishing up his packing. Paper and pencils will be provided.
A limited number of people will be allowed at a time, so children and their guardians line up outside the South Street entrance, and will be brought in a few groups at a time. The exit will be the Elm Street back door.
Guardians are welcome to join their children or walk around to the exit to wait for them there.
Visitors are asked to wear masks except when eating or drinking.