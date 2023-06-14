WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a continued effort to expand and strengthen access to dental care for veterans through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Sen. Bernie Sanders joined Rep. Julia Brownley to introduce legislation that would establish a new pilot program to provide comprehensive dental care to veterans diagnosed with diabetes and ischemic heart disease.
The program would also study the health outcomes and cost-effectiveness of such care, as well as provide loan reimbursement opportunities for qualified dental care professionals who agree to serve for the duration of the pilot at a VA dental clinic deemed ‘high need’ in a four-year funding period.
Joining Sanders and Brownley on the Improving Whole Health for Veterans with Chronic Conditions Act are Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Cory Booker, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Mazie Hirono, Bob Menendez, Jeff Merkley, Debbie Stabenow, Peter Welch, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Ron Wyden.
“The goal of this legislation is really pretty simple: To improve and expand access to dental care for veterans throughout the country,” said Sanders, who is a longtime member and former chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, in a release.
“Today, millions of veterans have access to timely, high-quality health care through the VA. However, very few of these veterans have access to dental care through the VA, and many also struggle with chronic health conditions made worse by that lack of dental care. To my mind, this doesn’t make sense. The evidence is very clear that a person’s oral health is directly linked to a person’s general health. This pilot program would be an important step toward delivering essential dental care to veterans who really need it, so that no veteran is left behind.”