U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders' office is hosting a senior gathering in Bennington on Wednesday morning.

BENNINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' office will be hosting a senior gathering at the Upper Willow Park Pavilion in Bennington on Aug. 9 at 11 a.m.. This will be an opportunity for seniors to come together to enjoy delicious free food, listen to great music, and connect with friends and neighbors.

Sanders said in a release that he will also be providing an update as to what’s going on in Washington and answer questions. 

To RSVP, visit https://outreach.senate.gov/iqextranet/EForm.aspx?__cid=SenSanders&__fid=92, or call 800-339-9834.

