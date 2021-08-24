The Samara Fund, a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, has awarded $38,000 in grants to 11 nonprofit organizations, including a pair from Southern Vermont.
The Samara Fund’s priorities for the 2021 grantmaking cycle included projects and services focusing on and led by LGBTQ+ youth, elders, BIPOC, populations in rural areas, as well as support for trans-specific projects and LGBTQ+ competent health care, mental health, substance abuse and HIV/AIDS services.
The 2021 Samara Fund Grants
AIDS Project of Southern Vermont received $3,500 to support the Prevention/Harm Reduction Program, which serve more than 450 HIV+ and HIV- individuals through community education and outreach.
New England Center for Circus Arts received $3,500 for LGBTQ+ sustaining scholarships, ensuring equitable participation in its youth development programs, weekly classes, programs for pre-professionals, summer camp, and adult programming.
Vermont CARES received $3,500 to support its case management program, designed around the needs identified by those that Vermont CARES serves. The program meets the needs of Vermonters with HIV by providing resources to allow individuals space to focus on HIV healthcare, and promote healthy, fulfilling lives.
The Samara Fund is a community-directed fund that helps ensure lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) Vermonters are connected, healthy, appreciated, safe, and empowered. Grants and scholarships are awarded annually based on recommendations from committees of LGBTQ+ volunteers from around the state. Visit vermontcf.org/samara for more information about the fund.
